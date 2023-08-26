FIU vs. Louisiana Tech: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 0

The FIU Panthers and Louisiana Tech Bulldogs meet up in Week 0 at Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston, Louisiana. Kickoff is set for 9:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBSSN.

FIU (0-0, 0-0 CUSA) finished third from last in Conference USA last year, an improvement from their projected last-place finish. Louisiana Tech was one of the only teams they beat out in conference play. The Panthers finished 4-8 last season and were on the wrong end of several blowouts. Head coach Mike MacIntyre enters his second season at the helm in 2023.

Louisiana Tech (0-0, 0-0 CUSA) went 3-9 last year, tying for last in Conference USA standings. They fell to FIU 42-34 in overtime. Head coach Sonny Cumbie enters his sophomore season in the driver’s seat. The rebuilding will continue for the Bulldogs in this upcoming season.

Louisiana Tech are 11-point favorites, with the total set at 58.5.

FIU vs. Louisiana Tech

Date: Saturday, August 26

Start time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBSSN

Live stream: FuboTV

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: LA Tech -12

Total: 57.5

Moneyline: LA Tech -455, FIU +350