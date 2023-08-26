San Jose State vs. USC: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 0

The San Jose State Spartans and No. 6 USC Trojans meet up in Week 0 at LA Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on Pac-12 Network. This will be the first look at the heavy Heisman favorite and projected 2024 No. 1 pick — USC quarterback Caleb Williams.

San Jose State (0-0, 0-0 MWC) went 7-5 in 2022. Former Hawai’i quarterback Chevan Cordeiro enters his sixth year of college football, and will be valuable as a calm and experienced leader for the team’s offense. SJSU limits turnovers well, but they will have to replace some stars from last season’s defense. Their secondary will remain solid.

USC (0-0, 0-0 Pac-12) enters the 2023 season with high hopes. They came just short of a Pac-12 title and a trip to the College Football Playoff last season after losing the conference championship game to Utah. This year, Williams will be the star of the show, and the Trojans did well for themselves in the transfer portal this offseason.

San Jose State vs. USC

Date: Saturday, August 26

Start time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: P12N

Live stream: Fubo

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: USC -31

Total: 66

Moneyline: USC -6500, SJSU +2000