Hawai’i vs. Vanderbilt: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 0

The Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors and Vanderbilt Commodores meet up in Week 0 at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on SECN.

Hawai’i (0-0, 0-0 MWC) went 3-10 last season under first-year head coach Timmy Chang, who was hired after former head coach Todd Graham resigned amid controversy and heavy turnover in the transfer portal. They fell to Vanderbilt in last year’s opener, 63-10.

Vanderbilt (0-0, 0-0 SEC) improved from 2-10 in 2021 to 5-7 in 2022, with signature wins over Florida and Kentucky late in the season. They’ll return quarterback AJ Swann and three major receivers this year, though they lost running back Ray Davis. This will mark Clark Lea’s third year at head coach.

Hawai’i vs. Vanderbilt

Date: Saturday, August 26

Start time: 7:30 p.m.

TV channel: SECN

Live stream: SECN+

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Vanderbilt -17.5

Total: 56

Moneyline: Vanderbilt -1050, Hawai’i +675