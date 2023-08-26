Ohio vs. San Diego State: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 0

The Ohio Bobcats and San Diego State Aztecs meet up in Week 0 at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on FS1. The last time these two teams met up was the 2018 Frisco Bowl, in which Ohio shut out the Aztecs 27-0. But things have changed for San Diego State in the last half-decade.

Ohio (0-0, 0-0 MAC) turned things around in 2022. After a 3-9 season in 2021, the Bobcats went 10-4 overall and 7-1 in MAC play, reaching the conference championship game and winning their bowl game over Wyoming. Quarterback Kurtis Rourke, who was named the MAC offensive player of the year last season, will return in 2023 after missing time with an ACL injury. They return a top running back and wide receiver as well, and will be looking to win the MAC this year.

San Diego State (0-0, 0-0 MWC) went 7-6 last year under head coach Brady Hoke. The Aztecs had some confusing and demoralizing losses in 2022, and severely struggled with the passing game. Jalen Mayen, who half-saved the season coming in at quarterback last year, will return in 2023 with the hopes of getting off to a much better start this year.

Ohio vs. San Diego State

Date: Saturday, August 26

Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Fubo, Fox Sports Live

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: SDSU -3

Total: 49

Moneyline: SDSU -148, Ohio +124