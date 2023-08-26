UTEP vs. Jacksonville State: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 0

The UTEP Miners and Jacksonville State Gamecocks meet up in Week 0 at JSU Stadium in Jacksonville, Alabama. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS Sports Network.

Jacksonville State (0-0, 0-0 CUSA) enters its second year with former Michigan and Arizona head coach Rich Rodriguez at the helm. This is the Gamecocks’ first year in Division I - FBS after they announced that they would join Conference USA this season following extensive conference realignment. They went 9-2 last season.

UTEP (0-0, 0-0 CUSA) finished 2022 in eighth place in the C-USA standings. They grabbed big wins over Boise State and Florida Atlantic, but ended the season 5-7 and did not qualify for a bowl game. Dana Dimel enters his third season as head coach of the Miners.

UTEP vs. Jacksonville State

Date: Saturday, August 26

Start time: 5:30 p.m.

TV channel: CBSSN

Live stream: FuboTV

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: UTEP -1.5

Total: 54

Moneyline: UTEP -120, JSU +100