UMass vs. New Mexico State: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 0

The UMass Minutemen and New Mexico State Aggies meet up in Week 0 at Aggie Memorial Stadium in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN to kick off each team’s season.

UMass (0-0, 0-0 Ind.) will be desperately looking to improve on their 1-11 record from 2022. There’s nowhere to go but up from a one-win season in which they only defeated FCS team Stony Brook. Don Brown, who was the head coach at UMass between 2004-2008, returned to the program last season.

New Mexico State (0-0, 0-0 CUSA) hired Jerry Kill as their head coach last year and went from two 2-10 seasons in a row to 7-6, including a win in the Quick Lane Bowl. This was a quick and impressive turnaround for a team that will be looking to replicate those results in 2023 and reach the postseason again. The team returns four of its top five receivers as well as quarterback Diego Pavia this year.

UMass vs. New Mexico State

Date: Saturday, August 26

Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: New Mexico State -7

Total: 45

Moneyline: New Mexico State -270, UMass +220