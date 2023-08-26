Navy vs. Notre Dame: How to watch, TV channel, live stream from Dublin

The No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Navy Midshipmen meet up in Week 0 at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on NBC. This game kicks off the 2023 college football season.

Notre Dame looks to improve upon their 9-4 finish last year. After some early stumbles, they grabbed a major win over Clemson and a bowl win over South Carolina in 2022. Heading into 2023, the Irish grabbed Sam Hartman out of the transfer portal from Wake Forest. This will mark Marcus Freeman’s second year as head coach. The Irish also debut a new offensive coordinator in Gerad Parker.

Navy had a disappointing 2022 that ended in a 4-8 record and no bowl bid. They fell to Notre Dame in a three-point game last year and will look to upset the Irish across the pond. Former Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo is out after 15 years in the position, and former Navy defensive coordinator Brian Newberry starts his stint as head coach in this matchup.

The Irish are 20.5-point favorites heading into the game, and the total is set at 50.5.

Navy vs. Notre Dame

Date: Saturday, August 27

Start time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: Peacock

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Notre Dame -20.5

Total: 49

Moneyline: Notre Dame -1450, Navy +850