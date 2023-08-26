New York Red Bulls vs. Inter Miami: Picks, predictions, how to watch MLS match

Inter Miami heads on the road to take on the New York Red Bulls on Saturday as MLS league play resumes. It’s unclear whether Lionel Messi will make his MLS debut due to the packed schedule for Inter Miami since his arrival to the club. He’s officially considered questionable. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Red Bull Arena, and you can catch all the action on MLS Season Pass through Apple TV.

Here’s what you need to know for the match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

New York Red Bulls v. Inter Miami

Date: Saturday, August 26

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Livestream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Moneyline odds

NYRB: +135

Draw: +240

Inter Miami: +185

Moneyline pick: Miami +185

Miami currently sit at the bottom of the table with just 18 points through 22 matches played. They have just 12 matches left to make up a lot of ground if they want a chance at making the playoffs, as they sit 14 points behind the ninth-place Chicago Fire, who currently own the final postseason berth in the Eastern Conference.

Messi has been the star for Miami since arriving, orchestrating the attack to perfection. He’s scoring at an exceptional rate and setting up his teammates too. If he doesn’t play, there will be more pressure on the likes of Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets but both players have the experience to be effective.

Red Bulls haven’t looked their best as of late, losing three of their last five MLS matches and exiting the Leagues Cup after losing to Philadelphia in the round of 16. Their return to MLS play saw them steal all three points from DC United, thanks to a set piece goal from John Tolkin in the 88th minute.

With how well Miami has been playing since the arrival of Messi, Alba and Busquets, I’m expecting them to get a win at Red Bull Arena even if Messi doesn’t suit up or has a limited role due to load management.