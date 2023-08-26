Paris Saint-Germain vs. Lens: Picks, predictions, how to watch Ligue 1 match

Paris Saint-Germain will play host to Lens on Saturday afternoon as both teams will be seeking their first win of the season with two matches in the books. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET from Parc des Princes in Paris, with a broadcast available on beIN SPORTS.

Here’s what you need to know for the match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

PSG v. Lens

Date: Saturday, August 26

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: beIN SPORTS

Livestream: Fanatiz, fuboTV

Moneyline odds

PSG: -170

Draw: +340

Lens: +450

Moneyline pick: Draw +340

Both teams have struggled through the early matches of the season, unable to log a win as they turned in draws against Lorient and Toulouse to open the campaign. PSG look like a different team out there after losing Lionel Messi, Neymar, Mauro Icardi, Abdou Diallo, Sergio Ramos, and a handful of other key players. On top of that, the Parisians have a slew of injuries including Sergio Rico (head), Presnel Kimpembe (Achilles), Nuno Mendes (hamstring), and several others that could be missing for Saturday’s showdown.

Lens find themselves in a similar situation, losing to Brest in their opening match followed by a 1-1 draw with Rennes. They’ll also be missing several players including Neil El Aynaoui (suspension), Wesley Said (hamstring) and Lukasz Poreba (hip).

The visitors have fared better in front of goal than PSG, knocking in three goals through their first two matches as opposed to the lone goal scored by Kylian Mbappe so far this season for Paris. Mbappe’s goal came as a penalty in a 1-1 draw against Toulouse as the opposition was able to find an equalizer by way of their own penalty conversion late in the match.

Both teams are struggling to find their identity, and PSG have plenty of work to do after losing two of their top three players ahead of this season. I’m backing Lens to leave Parc des Princes with a point after the final whistle blows.