 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Which drivers are in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoff field

We break down the Cup Series standings following the regular season finale and which drivers have advanced to the playoffs.

By DKNetworkStaff
Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #19 Bass Pros Shops/Ducks Unlimited Toyota, Christopher Bell, driver of the #20 Yahoo! Toyota, and Ty Gibbs, driver of the #54 Monster Energy Toyota, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on August 26, 2023 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series regular season has come to a close and the playoff field is set. Chris Buescher claimed the checkered flag on Saturday in Daytona at the Coke Zero Sugar 400. Martin Truex, Jr. won the first stage, which was enough to clinch the regular season points championship. Playoff-bound Brad Keselowski won the second stage.

Bubba Wallace finished the race in 12th place, but that was enough to hold off Ty Gibbs and Daniel Suárez for the final berth in the 2023 playoffs.

Who has claimed a playoff berth for the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs

The playoff field opens with 16 drivers. The regular season points leader and each driver that wins a regular season race earns a playoff berth. This season, that included 13 drivers. The final three drivers that did not claim a win were Brad Keselowski, Kevin Harvick, and Bubba Wallace.

The following drivers will make up the field of 16 drivers in the first round of the Cup Series playoffs.

  1. William Byron
  2. Martin Truex, Jr.
  3. Denny Hamlin
  4. Kyle Larson
  5. Kyle Busch
  6. Chris Buescher
  7. Christopher Bell
  8. Ross Chastain
  9. Ryan Blaney
  10. Tyler Reddick
  11. Joey Logano
  12. Brad Keselowski
  13. Michael McDowell
  14. Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  15. Kevin Harvick
  16. Bubba Wallace

More From DraftKings Network