Which drivers are in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoff field

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series regular season has come to a close and the playoff field is set. Chris Buescher claimed the checkered flag on Saturday in Daytona at the Coke Zero Sugar 400. Martin Truex, Jr. won the first stage, which was enough to clinch the regular season points championship. Playoff-bound Brad Keselowski won the second stage.

Bubba Wallace finished the race in 12th place, but that was enough to hold off Ty Gibbs and Daniel Suárez for the final berth in the 2023 playoffs.

Who has claimed a playoff berth for the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs

The playoff field opens with 16 drivers. The regular season points leader and each driver that wins a regular season race earns a playoff berth. This season, that included 13 drivers. The final three drivers that did not claim a win were Brad Keselowski, Kevin Harvick, and Bubba Wallace.

The following drivers will make up the field of 16 drivers in the first round of the Cup Series playoffs.