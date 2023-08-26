 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR starting lineup: How Coke Zero Sugar 400 odds moved after Chase Briscoe claimed Daytona pole

Chase Briscoe is looking for his first win of the season and a long-shot bid at a playoff spot. We break down what the starting lineup means for the odds.

By David Fucillo
Chase Briscoe, driver of the #14 Magical Vacation Planner Ford, poses for photos after winning the pole award during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on August 25, 2023 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series wraps up its regular season on Saturday when the green flag drops at the Coke Zero Sugar 400. The drivers will race for a second time this season at Daytona International Speedway with the final playoff spot on the line.

Chase Briscoe secured pole position during Friday afternoon qualifying and Aric Almirola will join him on the front row. They both saw solid improve in their odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, but Harrison Burton made the biggest move. He improved from +6500 to win to +3500 win. All three of those drivers can only reach the playoffs with a win at Daytona.

Bubba Wallace currently holds the final playoff position, sitting 32 points up on Ty Gibbs and 43 points up on Daniel Suárez. Those three are the only drivers who can advance on points, while anybody below them in the standings has to win on Saturday.

Below is the starting lineup for Saturday’s race along with how the odds moved from the opening of the week to post-qualifying.

2023 Coke Zero Sugar 400 starting lineup + odds movement

Pos. Driver Car # Race day odds Pre-qualifying odds
1 Chase Briscoe 14 +2800 +3500
2 Aric Almirola 10 +1600 +2200
3 Harrison Burton 21 +3500 +6500
4 Bubba Wallace 23 +1400 +2000
5 Ty Gibbs 54 +2800 +2800
6 Riley Herbst 36 +10000 +10000
7 Kyle Larson 5 +1800 +2000
8 Ryan Blaney 12 +1200 +1200
9 Ryan Preece 41 +4000 +3500
10 Kevin Harvick 4 +2200 +3500
11 Chris Buescher 17 +2000 +1800
12 Brad Keselowski 6 +1100 +1400
13 Martin Truex Jr 19 +1600 +2200
14 Joey Logano 22 +1400 +1200
15 Christopher Bell 20 +2200 +2500
16 Austin Cindric 2 +2800 +2200
17 A.J. Allmendinger 16 +5000 +4500
18 Kyle Busch 8 +1800 +1200
19 Denny Hamlin 11 +1000 +1400
20 Tyler Reddick 45 +3500 +2800
21 Austin Dillon 3 +2800 +2200
22 Daniel Suarez 99 +4500 +2000
23 Chase Elliott 9 +900 +1100
24 Erik Jones 43 +4000 +3500
25 Ross Chastain 1 +2500 +2000
26 Austin Hill 62 +9000 +7000
27 William Byron 24 +2200 +1400
28 Justin Haley 31 +4500 +6000
29 Josh Berry 42 +9000 +6500
30 Ty Dillon 77 +25000 +30000
31 Alex Bowman 48 +2200 +2500
32 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47 +4500 +2000
33 J.J. Yeley 51 +40000 +50000
34 Brennan Poole 15 +25000 +30000
35 Todd Gilliland 38 +6500 +6000
36 Chandler Smith 13 +15000 +10000
37 Corey LaJoie 7 +5000 +5000
38 B.J. McLeod 78 +70000 +100000
39 Michael McDowell 34 +2500 +2800

