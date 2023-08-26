NASCAR starting lineup: How Coke Zero Sugar 400 odds moved after Chase Briscoe claimed Daytona pole

The NASCAR Cup Series wraps up its regular season on Saturday when the green flag drops at the Coke Zero Sugar 400. The drivers will race for a second time this season at Daytona International Speedway with the final playoff spot on the line.

Chase Briscoe secured pole position during Friday afternoon qualifying and Aric Almirola will join him on the front row. They both saw solid improve in their odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, but Harrison Burton made the biggest move. He improved from +6500 to win to +3500 win. All three of those drivers can only reach the playoffs with a win at Daytona.

Bubba Wallace currently holds the final playoff position, sitting 32 points up on Ty Gibbs and 43 points up on Daniel Suárez. Those three are the only drivers who can advance on points, while anybody below them in the standings has to win on Saturday.

Below is the starting lineup for Saturday’s race along with how the odds moved from the opening of the week to post-qualifying.