How to watch NASCAR’s Coke Zero Sugar 400: TV schedule, live stream, start time, more for Cup Series race

We go over how you can watch the Coke Zero Sugar 400 Cup Series race and when at Daytona International Speedway.

By Grace McDermott
NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen - Practice Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

NASCAR heads to Daytona Beach, Florida this weekend for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at the Dayton International Raceway. The race will start at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 26, with qualifying taking place on Friday evening to determine pole position and the rest of the starting grid. The race will air on NBC, and should last around or just under three hours.

Chase Briscoe claimed pole position for the race. Ahead of qualifying, Chase Elliott was the favorite to win this weekend, installed at +1100 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski followed at +1100, and Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano were each +1200. Blaney won the race in 2021.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at NBC Sports Live or through the NBC Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2023 Coke Zero Sugar 400 TV, live stream info

Date: Saturday, August 26
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Channel: NBC
Live stream link: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

STARTING LINEUP

2023 Coke Zero Sugar 400 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Chase Briscoe 14
2 Aric Almirola 10
3 Harrison Burton 21
4 Bubba Wallace 23
5 Ty Gibbs 54
6 Riley Herbst 36
7 Kyle Larson 5
8 Ryan Blaney 12
9 Ryan Preece 41
10 Kevin Harvick 4
11 Chris Buescher 17
12 Brad Keselowski 6
13 Martin Truex Jr 19
14 Joey Logano 22
15 Christopher Bell 20
16 Austin Cindric 2
17 A.J. Allmendinger 16
18 Kyle Busch 8
19 Denny Hamlin 11
20 Tyler Reddick 45
21 Austin Dillon 3
22 Daniel Suarez 99
23 Chase Elliott 9
24 Erik Jones 43
25 Ross Chastain 1
26 Austin Hill 62
27 William Byron 24
28 Justin Haley 31
29 Josh Berry 42
30 Ty Dillon 77
31 Alex Bowman 48
32 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
33 J.J. Yeley 51
34 Brennan Poole 15
35 Todd Gilliland 38
36 Chandler Smith 13
37 Corey LaJoie 7
38 B.J. McLeod 78
39 Michael McDowell 34

