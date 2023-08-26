How to watch NASCAR’s Coke Zero Sugar 400: TV schedule, live stream, start time, more for Cup Series race

NASCAR heads to Daytona Beach, Florida this weekend for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at the Dayton International Raceway. The race will start at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 26, with qualifying taking place on Friday evening to determine pole position and the rest of the starting grid. The race will air on NBC, and should last around or just under three hours.
Chase Briscoe claimed pole position for the race. Ahead of qualifying, Chase Elliott was the favorite to win this weekend, installed at +1100 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski followed at +1100, and Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano were each +1200. Blaney won the race in 2021.
If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at NBC Sports Live or through the NBC Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.
2023 Coke Zero Sugar 400 TV, live stream info
Date: Saturday, August 26
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Channel: NBC
Live stream link: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App
STARTING LINEUP
2023 Coke Zero Sugar 400 starting lineup
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|1
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|2
|Aric Almirola
|10
|3
|Harrison Burton
|21
|4
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|5
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|6
|Riley Herbst
|36
|7
|Kyle Larson
|5
|8
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|9
|Ryan Preece
|41
|10
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|11
|Chris Buescher
|17
|12
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|13
|Martin Truex Jr
|19
|14
|Joey Logano
|22
|15
|Christopher Bell
|20
|16
|Austin Cindric
|2
|17
|A.J. Allmendinger
|16
|18
|Kyle Busch
|8
|19
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|20
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|21
|Austin Dillon
|3
|22
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|23
|Chase Elliott
|9
|24
|Erik Jones
|43
|25
|Ross Chastain
|1
|26
|Austin Hill
|62
|27
|William Byron
|24
|28
|Justin Haley
|31
|29
|Josh Berry
|42
|30
|Ty Dillon
|77
|31
|Alex Bowman
|48
|32
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|47
|33
|J.J. Yeley
|51
|34
|Brennan Poole
|15
|35
|Todd Gilliland
|38
|36
|Chandler Smith
|13
|37
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|38
|B.J. McLeod
|78
|39
|Michael McDowell
|34