How to watch NASCAR’s Coke Zero Sugar 400: TV schedule, live stream, start time, more for Cup Series race

NASCAR heads to Daytona Beach, Florida this weekend for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at the Dayton International Raceway. The race will start at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 26, with qualifying taking place on Friday evening to determine pole position and the rest of the starting grid. The race will air on NBC, and should last around or just under three hours.

Chase Briscoe claimed pole position for the race. Ahead of qualifying, Chase Elliott was the favorite to win this weekend, installed at +1100 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski followed at +1100, and Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano were each +1200. Blaney won the race in 2021.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at NBC Sports Live or through the NBC Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2023 Coke Zero Sugar 400 TV, live stream info

Date: Saturday, August 26

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC

Live stream link: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

STARTING LINEUP