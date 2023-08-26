Packers QB Jordan Love’s stats in final preseason game vs. Seattle Seahawks

The Green Bay Packers are taking on the Seattle Seahawks in their final preseason game on Saturday. The Packers are looking for Jordan Love to pick up right where former MVP Aaron Rodgers left on as he was traded to the New York Jets. Love has seen ample work this preseason and is expected to be the team’s starting quarterback when they open the season against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, September 10.

Jordan Love stats: Packers vs. Seahawks NFL Preseason Week 3

Love finished 9-of-15 passing for 63 yards and a touchdown. He added three carries for 21 yards, with his longest rush of the day being 11 yards. The score was a six-yard pass to second-year wide receiver Christian Watson.

Love ends the preseason 21-of-43 passing for 193 yards and three touchdowns. He didn’t throw any interceptions and added 32 additional yards on five carries. Don’t launch him up your fantasy football draft boards despite these results. As of Saturday, August 26 Love is still being selected as the QB26 in drafts. He very well may have streaming value if the right matchup comes along, but for now, leave him undrafted.