Live updates for F1 qualifying at the Dutch Grand Prix

UPDATE: Daniel Ricciardo suffered a broken hand during Friday practice and will be unable to race on Sunday. Liam Lawson will replace him with AlphaTauri and will be making his F1 debut.

Formula One racing has arrived in the Netherlands this weekend for the Dutch Grand Prix. The race will take place on Sunday at Circuit Park Zandvoort, getting underway at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN2. It will be available for live streaming at WatchESPN.

The day prior, qualifying will determine pole position and the rest of the starting grid for the race. Qualifying gets underway at 9 a.m. on Saturday and will last a little over an hour. The first qualifying period runs 18 minutes and will see all 20 cars attempting to secure a top 15 time. The five slowest drivers will be eliminated and placed in P16-20 of the starting grid. The 15 remaining drivers run for 15 minutes in the second qualifying period, with the five slowest getting eliminated and placed in P11-15. The final ten drivers then run for ten minutes to determine the top ten order.

Max Verstappen is the defending champ and a heavy favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook to continue his win streak. He is -450 to win and the next closest is Sergio Pérez at +1000.

Here is the full entry list for the Dutch Grand Prix as qualifying gets underway. We’ll provide updates with each driver’s time and how the starting lineup settles.