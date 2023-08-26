 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Live updates for F1 qualifying at the Dutch Grand Prix

Formula One racing is headed to the Netherlands for the Dutch Grand Prix. We’ll update qualifying until we’ve got the full racing grid set at Circuit Park Zandvoort.

By David Fucillo
A general view of the Circuit Park Zandvoort during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of The Netherlands at Circuit Park Zandvoort on August 24, 2023 in Zandvoort, Netherlands. Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

UPDATE: Daniel Ricciardo suffered a broken hand during Friday practice and will be unable to race on Sunday. Liam Lawson will replace him with AlphaTauri and will be making his F1 debut.

Formula One racing has arrived in the Netherlands this weekend for the Dutch Grand Prix. The race will take place on Sunday at Circuit Park Zandvoort, getting underway at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN2. It will be available for live streaming at WatchESPN.

The day prior, qualifying will determine pole position and the rest of the starting grid for the race. Qualifying gets underway at 9 a.m. on Saturday and will last a little over an hour. The first qualifying period runs 18 minutes and will see all 20 cars attempting to secure a top 15 time. The five slowest drivers will be eliminated and placed in P16-20 of the starting grid. The 15 remaining drivers run for 15 minutes in the second qualifying period, with the five slowest getting eliminated and placed in P11-15. The final ten drivers then run for ten minutes to determine the top ten order.

Max Verstappen is the defending champ and a heavy favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook to continue his win streak. He is -450 to win and the next closest is Sergio Pérez at +1000.

Here is the full entry list for the Dutch Grand Prix as qualifying gets underway. We’ll provide updates with each driver’s time and how the starting lineup settles.

2023 Dutch Grand Prix entry list

Pos Driver No.
Pos Driver No.
1 Max Verstappen 1
2 Logan Sargeant 2
3 Daniel Ricciardo 3
4 Lando Norris 4
5 Pierre Gasly 10
6 Sergio Perez 11
7 Fernando Alonso 14
8 Charles Leclerc 16
9 Lance Stroll 18
10 Kevin Magnussen 20
11 Yuki Tsunoda 22
12 Alexander Albon 23
13 Zhou Guanyu 24
14 Nico Hulkenberg 27
15 Esteban Ocon 31
16 Lewis Hamilton 44
17 Carlos Sainz 55
18 George Russell 63
19 Valtteri Bottas 77
20 Oscar Piastri 81

More From DraftKings Network