How to watch F1 qualifying at the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday via live stream

UPDATE: Daniel Ricciardo suffered a broken hand during Friday practice and will be unable to race on Sunday. Liam Lawson will replace him with AlphaTauri and will be making his F1 debut.

F1 returns to the track this weekend, this time at Zandvoort, Netherlands, for the 2023 edition of the Dutch Grand Prix. The main race is set for Sunday morning, while the qualifying will unfold on Saturday.

The weekend’s activities kick off with three practice sessions spread over Friday and Saturday, serving as a prelude to the qualifying event. Specifically, two practice sessions will be held on Friday, followed by a final practice session on Saturday morning, leading up to the Saturday qualifier.

You will need a cable log-in to stream these events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Dutch Grand Prix weekend.

Formula 1 qualifying consists of three stages, designed to whittle down the field and determine the starting grid for the race. The first stage, known as Q1, spans 18 minutes and involves all 20 drivers. During this time, drivers can complete as many laps as they wish, with only their fastest lap being recorded. At the end of Q1, the five drivers with the slowest times are eliminated and will start the race from the back of the grid.

The second stage, Q2, follows a similar format, narrowing down the field further by eliminating the next five slowest drivers. The remaining competitors then advance to the third and final stage, Q3, which lasts for 12 minutes.

Once Q3 concludes, the driver with the fastest lap time secures the coveted pole position for the race. The rest of the starting grid is then determined based on the final lap times from all three qualifying stages.

Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing has been absolutely dominant this year, so its not surprising to see him with the best odds (-450) to win Sunday’s race — according to DraftKings Sportsbook. His teammate, Sergio Perez, is next in line with +1000 odds. Lewis Hamilton (+1200), Land Norris (+1800), and Charles Leclerc (+2000) round out the top five.

How to watch qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, August 26

Time: 9 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list