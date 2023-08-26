Full list of tee times for Final Round of the TOUR Championship on Sunday

We’re entering the third day of the 2023 TOUR Championship and Viktor Hovland is just 18 holes away from the largest single prize in all of individual sport. The Oklahoma State grad will bring a six-shot lead to the final round at East Lake Golf Club on Sunday.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the $18 million first place prize is all but Hovland’s as he’s a -800 favorite to take home the trophy with his three round score of -20, six shots ahead of Xander Schauffele who is the second choice at +1100. Collin Morikawa (+2800) and Keegan Bradley (+4500) are both at -13 and seven shots adrift.

The final round of the 2022-23 PGA TOUR season gets underway Sunday morning, and PGA TOUR Live will have coverage of every shot beginning at 11:30 a.m. From 12-1:30 p.m., Golf Channel will have early coverage, with CBS taking over from 1:30-6 p.m. or whenever the final shot is holed and the winner of $18 million from the $75 million prize pool is awarded

Below is a full list of groups for the final round of the 2023 TOUR Championship on Sunday. When the tee times are made official, we’ll add them below.