U.S. Open Women’s Tournament Preview on DraftKings Sportsbook

All eyes turn to New York over the next couple weeks as the U.S. Open takes center stage. In this article, I will preview the tournament and break down various odds!

Without further ado, let’s get into it!

U.S. Open Preview

Don’t look now, but Aryna Sabalenka has made up significant ground on Iga Swiatek, who still sits atop the WTA rankings. Swiatek remains the favorite to win this tournament, and she is the reigning champ in New York, but she isn’t the extremely heavy favorite we’re all used to seeing.

Both Swiatek and Sabalenka enter the U.S. Open in solid form, but don’t sleep on Coco Gauff, who is fresh off a Cincinnati Masters final victory. Gauff checks in with the third-best odds to win it all, and this would be her first Grand Slam title.

Most-Bet Futures

Here are the five most popular futures bets for the U.S. Open:

Pre-Tournament Odds

Here are the DraftKings Sportsbook pre-tournament odds to win the women’s U.S. Open title as of Friday, August 25:

Stay tuned for a recap of this tournament!

