U.S. Open Men’s Tournament Preview on DraftKings Sportsbook

All eyes turn to New York over the next couple weeks as the U.S. Open takes center stage. In this article, I will preview the tournament and break down various odds!

Without further ado, let’s get into it!

Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DK Sportsbook app.

U.S. Open Preview

Carlos Alcaraz enters the 2023 U.S. Open as the reigning champ and No. 1 ranked player in the world (as of Friday, August 25), but it still isn’t enough to make him the favorite to win this tournament.

That honor, unsurprisingly, goes to Novak Djokovic, who is +125 to win it all, despite not having lifted the trophy in New York since 2018. Djokovic will be entering this year’s tourney on a tear, fresh off a tightly-contested victory over Alcaraz in Cincinnati.

Those two are the clear favorites in this event, but don’t sleep on Daniil Medvedev, who won the U.S. Open in 2021 and is undefeated on hard courts so far this year.

Most-Bet Futures

Here are the five most popular futures bets for the U.S. Open:

Pre-Tournament Odds

Here are the DraftKings Sportsbook pre-tournament odds to win the men’s U.S. Open title as of Friday, August 25:

Stay tuned for a recap of this tournament!

DraftKings users can get in on the action by betting on DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DK Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.