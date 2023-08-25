 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gorjan Slaveski vs. Jake Lindsey: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for BKFC 49 bout

Gorjan Slaveski and Jake Lindsey are set to face off in the ring on Friday, August 25 in a welterweight bout. We break down when the fight starts and how to watch the full card.

By Mike Turay

The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is back, as the BKFC welterweight title is up for grabs this Friday, August 25. No. 1 contender Gorjan Slaveski (5-0) takes on Jake Lindsey (4-0) in the main event of BKFC 49 live from Miami-Dade Fairgrounds in Florida.

How to watch Gorjan Slaveski vs. Jake Lindsey

The preliminary card gets going at 8 p.m. ET, with the main card scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. ET.

The full BKFC 49 card will be streamed live on Fite.TV. You can purchase it monthly for $7.99 or annually for $69.99. Once you have access to the Slaveski vs. Lindsey pay-per-view event, you’ll be able to watch the fight either on the FITE.TV+ or using the FITE.TV apps available for various platforms like iOS, Google Play and Roku.

Fighter history

Slaveski is a fighter out of Indiana by way of Macedonia. He made his Bare Knuckle debut in April 2022 and last year defeated Yosdenis Cedeno by fourth-round stoppage in at welterweight world title eliminator match. Four of his five wins have come by KO/TKO.

Lindsey is a former MMA fighter, who made his Bare Knuckle debut in October 2021. In his last bout he defeated Connor Tierney by way of fourth-round stoppage at BKFC 37 in London. The 37-year-old out of Kansas looks to continue his unbeaten streak and take home a belt.

Fighter odds

This fight is an exhibition and it does not have any odds on Draftkings Sportsbook.

Full card for Gorjan Slaveski vs. Jake Lindsey

  • Main event: Gorjan Slaveski vs. Jake Lindsey, 5 rounds, for vacant BKFC welterweight title
  • Bryce Henry vs. Tom Shoaff, 5 rounds, lightweight
  • Bryan Duran vs. Dakota Highpine, 5 rounds, featherweight
  • Justin Ibarrola vs. Anthony Foye, 5 rounds, bantamweight

