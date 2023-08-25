Air Jordan 1 x UNION x Bephies Beauty Supply “Summer ‘96”: Sneaker Release Date, Price, Where To Buy

Union is back with another collab with Jordan Brand on the Air Jordan 1 and this time around it is definitely ... divisive ... to say the least. It will drop on Saturday for a retail price of $200.

Who’s got the Union Air Jordan 1 on their hit list this week?



Release date: 8/26/23

Price: $200 pic.twitter.com/icwSRmTKL2 — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) August 21, 2023

One of the most popular Air Jordan 1 collabs of all time has to be the Union take on the model in the Blue Toe and Black Toe colorways from 2018. Both colorways have an average sale price over $1,500 on StockX and for many have achieved grail status. So when it was rumored earlier this year that Union would again be offering its take on the model people were VERY excited. However, when images began to leak, responses were ... mixed. The key reason being the woven elements on the upper which harken back to the Nike Air Footscape Woven. This has yielded kind of a love-it-or-hate-it type of reaction with little middle ground, which I suppose is a sign of the go-for-it attitude of the design.

On SNKRS, Jordan Brand notes that the shoe is actually a triple collab between itself, UNION and Bephies Beauty Supply, the boutique created by Union founder Chris Gibbs’ wife Beth. SNKRS notes that the design pays homage to “the summer Chris and Beth met, the design ties past to present while leaving room for you to style the future.” Aside from the can’t-miss-it woven element, the design also continues the trend of pre-aging, with the midsole appearing in an aged off-white color and the tongue having the almost-unfinished foam look to it made popular by Virgil Abloh and Off-White. The upper also features a neutral grey Swoosh as well as similar accents on the shoe’s collar and on the Nike Air tag on the tongue, sea green-colored stitching, a “BBS” in the same color stitching to represent Bephies Beauty Supply on the upper heel counter and the much-desired yellow UN/LA tag just under the Jordan “Wings” logo. Hits of yellow are also seen around the leather in various places.

The collaborators will also drop a similar designed Air Jordan 1 Elevate High in women’s sizing on Saturday, also for a retail price of $200. The drop will also include men’s and women’s apparel capsules, as well as a cap, continuing the design story from the sneakers.

As noted above, the prior Union x Air Jordan 1 collabs have reached grail status for many and are priced accordingly on the secondary market. The Blue Toe has an average sale price of $1,693 on 217 sales for a 750% price premium, while the Black Toe “only” has an average sale price of $1,553 for “just” a 513% price premium on 302 sales. Saturday’s Summer of 96 drop is already on StockX as well, and it has an average sale price of $365 on 409 sales for a 45% price premium.

Even with the debate over the design, these are sure to sell out quickly, so best of luck to all looking to pick up a pair!

Air Jordan 1 x UNION x Bephies Beauty Supply “Summer ‘96” Release Details Sneaker Release Date Retail Price Sneaker Release Date Retail Price Air Jordan 1 x UNION x Bephies Beauty Supply Summer '96 Aug. 26 $200

To see more of this month’s releases, check out our release date calendar.