How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream for August 25 episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns to your screens tonight with a new episode airing live from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY.

After multiple weeks in Canada, the company returns to the U.S. for tonight’s Smackdown as we sit just eight days out from the Payback pay-per-view. After a breather last week, the drama within the Bloodline will resume on tonight’s episode.

It should be noted that this show is taking place just over 24 hours after the news of Bray Wyatt’s death. While I wrote about all of the scheduled happenings for tonight’s episode, it would not be a surprise if the company scrapped all of those plans and did a tribute show.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, August 25

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY

Network: Fox

Live stream: Fox Live or Fox Now App

What to watch for on Friday Night Smackdown

Jimmy Uso will appear on tonight’s show to address where things stand between him and his brother. It was two weeks ago where Jimmy explained that he cost Jey his title match at SummerSlam to prevent him from becoming the egotistical maniac that Roman Reigns had become. Jey responded by superkicking his twin brother in the face and quitting the company before Smackdown went off the air. We’ll hear what Jimmy has to say and see if we get an appearance by Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, or the “Tribal Chief” himself.

WWE Women’s Champion Iyo Sky will have her first title defense tonight when defending against Zelina Vega. Last week, Sky and Bayley were defeated by Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair in tag team action when Belair put down Bayley with the KOD for the win. Shortly afterwards however, all three members of Damage CTRL attacked Belair backstage and Pillmanize’d her injured knee with a steel chair. We’ll see if an injured Belair or Flair makes an appearance in Sky’s title match tonight.

Also on the show, United States Champion Rey Mysterio will go one-on-one with Santos Escobar in a non-title match. During last week’s episode of the Grayson Waller Effect, the host berated the new champ for stealing a title opportunity from his LWO protege Santos Escobar, leading to this match taking place. We’ll also be sure to hear from L.A. Knight, who got screwed by The Miz in a U.S. title No. 1 contender’s match against Austin Theory last week.