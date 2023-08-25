College Football Week 0 picks, predictions against the spread

College football isn’t just one of the best sports to watch on a Saturday afternoon, it’s also one of the best to find ways to make plenty of cash as a sharp sports bettor. Each week we’ll find the best value for NCAA football games against the spread, total, and on the moneyline so you can make plenty of cash. No touts, no fees, and just the best numbers we can find.

Here are our best picks on the board to get all the dollars in Week 0 of FBS football. All lines are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

Corey Long (Record 0-0)

San Diego State -3 vs. Ohio

Beware of teams heading across the country for their first game of the season. The Bobcats last road non-conference win came against Umass in 2017. This is arguably the best game of the weekend with the Aztecs coming off a slightly disappointing 7-6 season against the Bobcats, who finished 10-4 with a MAC East Division title.

I expect a defensive, tightly-packed contest but San Diego State will begin to get some separation in the second half and win by a touchdown.

Vanderbilt -17.5 vs. Hawaii

I am fan of Clark Lea and I think the Commodores can get to a bowl game this year. Vanderbilt closed last season fairly strong with a road win against Kentucky and an upset of Florida at home. The Commodores are in a spot where they can start the season 4-0 and then figure out how to win a couple of conference games to clinch a postseason berth.

The record didn’t show it but Hawaii got better under coach Timmy Chang as the 2022 season went on. They were much more competitive in conference games and I expect the Rainbow Warriors will be much more competitive against Vanderbilt than last year’s 63-10 outcome.

In this case much more competitive in a relative term, but Vandy will still win by more than three touchdowns.

Louisiana Tech -11.5 vs. FIU

Florida International got absolutely pillaged in the transfer portal and Mike Macintyre is going to have a hard time replace everything he loss. Louisiana Tech struggled in its first year under Sonny Cumbie. It takes a good year for the Air Raid offense to get going at a new program. It’s been a year and the Bulldogs are in a much better position than FIU to be successful this season.