Picks, predictions for Cardinals vs. Phillies on Friday, August 25

The Philadelphia Phillies (69-58) open play on Friday with a 2.5-game lead in the National League Wild Card race, and will look to grow their lead with a win over the St. Louis Cardinals (56-72). Miles Mikolas (6-9, 4.55 ERA) will get the start for the visitors, while Cristopher Sanchez (1-3, 3.36) will get the start for the Phillies. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m ET from Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies are -148 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Cardinals are +124 underdogs. The total is set at 9.5

Cardinals-Phillies picks: Friday, August 25

Injury report

Cardinals

Day-to-day: 2B/DH Nolan Gorman (lower back strain),

Out: SP Matthew Liberatore (low back tightness), OF Dylan Carlson (lingering ankle soreness, oblique strain), OF Lars Nootbaar (lower abdomen contusion), SP/RP Jake Woodford (right shoulder strain)

Phillies

Out: OF Cristian Pache (right elbow inflammation/hip tightness), SP Ranger Suárez (right hamstring strain)

Starting pitchers

Miles Mikolas vs. Cristopher Sanchez

Mikolas, who leads all of baseball with 27 starts, is coming off his worst outing of the year when he allowed seven runs in 4.2 innings in a loss to the Mets. That said, Mikolas had gotten off to a strong start in August prior to that outing, as he tallied a 3.54 ERA in his first three starts of the month — highlighted by a very strong start (7 IP, 2 ER) against the Rays.

Sanchez has been on a bit of a heater since the All-Star Break (3.69 ERA), and has kept it rolling over the last two weeks as he’s allowed two runs over six innings against both the and the Nationals. The lefty has struck out 36 batters over that time period and has a WHIP of just 1.02.

Over/Under pick

I’m taking the over, in part because I think Mikolas’ struggles carry over into today’s start. The Philles have five hitters in their lineup who have more than 10 career at-bats against Mikolas, and I’m banking on that familiarity to lead to some fireworks. That said, I also think the Cardinals offense will be able to hold its own against Sanchez thanks to several strong right-handed bats (Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado, Tommy Edman).

Pick: Over 9.5

Moneyline pick

The Phillies tighten their grip on the National League Wild Card. They’re 4-4 over their last eight games, but have a chance to end September on a high note against a Cardinals team that’s already shifted its focus to 2024.

Pick: Phillies