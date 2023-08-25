Picks, predictions for Dodgers vs. Red Sox on Friday, August 25

Mookie Betts makes his long-awaited return to Boston on Friday when the Los Angeles Dodgers (78-48) travel to Beantown to take on the Boston Red Sox (68-60). Trade Deadline acquisition Lance Lynn (9-9, 5.60 ERA) will take the ball for L.A., while Kutter Crawford (6-6, 3.66 ERA) goes for the Red Sox. First pitch from Fenway is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, and the game will be broadcast exclusively on Apple TV+.

The Dodgers are -125 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Boston checks in at +105 underdogs. The total is set at 10.5.

Dodgers-Red Sox picks: Friday, August 25

Injury report

Dodgers

Out: SP Tony Gonsolin (right forearm inflammation), DH J.D. Martinez (groin tightness), RP Joe Kelly (right forearm inflammation), RP Yency Almonte (right knee sprain), SP Michael Grove (right lat tightness), RP Blake Treninen (right shoulder), SP Walker Buehler (Tommy John surgery)

Red Sox

Day-to-day: RP Kenley Jansen (right hamstring tightness)

Out: OF Jarren Duran (left toe contusion), SP Corey Kluber (right shoulder inflammation)

Starting pitchers

Lance Lynn vs. Kutter Crawford

Lynn has been another success story for the Dodgers’ pitching factory, as the 36-year-old has a 1.44 ERA in 25 innings (four starts) with the Dodgers after posting a 6.49 ERA in 119.2 innings with the White Sox earlier this season. After allowing three runs in six innings in his Dodgers debut, Lynn’s allowed one earned run total over his last two starts, throwing seven scoreless innings against the Brewers last time out.

Crawford’s spent the past three months in the Red Sox’ rotation, where he’s tallied a 3.72 ERA in 14 games. He’s pitched great as of late, as he’s recorded a 2.84 ERA in four games in August and is coming off a start where he allowed one run over six innings against the Yankees.

Over/Under pick

I love this under. Lynn’s pitched like one of the best pitchers in baseball since joining the Dodgers, while Crawford has held his own in the rotation. It’s projected to be a wet night in Boston, so both teams will be playing in less than optimal conditions (if the game is played at all).

Pick: Under 10.5

Moneyline pick

The Dodgers continue to tear through MLB this month. Betts’ return to Fenway will likely be emotional, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see him put together a strong game at the top of L.A.’s lineup in his return. But even if he doesn’t, the Dodgers should still have no trouble taking care of business here.

Pick: Dodgers