Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Friday, August 25

If you’re looking to give your fantasy pitching staff a boost on Friday, well, you’re in luck: This slate of starters is stacked, with a slew of top-tier names plus a whole bunch of sturdy streaming options to boot. Just six pitchers wound up in the “do not start” tier of our daily starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball, with a whopping 20 (!) in the top two tiers — i.e., solid plays if you’re in a 12-team league or deeper. Read on for a full breakdown, complete with recommendations on who to start, who to sit and who to stream off the waiver wire.

Starting pitcher rankings for Friday, August 25th

Pitchers to stream

Kyle Hendricks, Chicago Cubs — Hendricks has been a Steady Eddie for Chicago, with five quality starts in his last seven outings after quieting the Royals last weekend. He won’t rack up a ton of strikeouts, but the Pirates aren’t exactly a terrifying matchup and the righty should put himself in great position to pick up a win if he has his usual command and changeup working.

Cristopher Sanchez, Philadelphia Phillies — The Phillies keep rolling with their six-man rotation, and Sanchez just keeps churning out quality starts — with this past weekend’s six-inning, two-run performance against the Washington Nationals making it four in his last seven outings. The lefty has a 3.69 ERA and 1.03 WHIP since the All-Star break, and the St. Louis Cardinals have been a middling offense against left-handed pitching this month.

Cole Irvin, Baltimore Orioles — Between a solid effort last week against the Oakland A’s and Jack Flaherty missing his turn in the rotation, Irvin will get another start for Baltimore. The schedule remains friendly, with a matchup against the punchless Rockies at pitcher-friendly Camden Yards. He’s stretched out enough at this point that he should easily go another five or six frames and more than likely pick up a win to boot.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Friday, August 25.