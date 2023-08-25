Showdown DFS picks for Chargers vs. 49ers in Week 3 of NFL preseason

The Los Angeles Chargers and the San Francisco 49ers will duke it out in the final week of the NFL preseason. This will be each team’s third and final game, giving them one more chance to evaluate their depth as they look to cut down their rosters on Tuesday, August 29. Here are our DraftKings DFS picks for this matchup.

Chargers vs. 49ers: DraftKings Showdown DFS strategy

Captain’s chair picks

Trey Lance, QB, San Francisco 49ers — $11,400

Lance could be playing emotional football on Friday night. He was listed as the QB3 on the team’s depth chart, and then there were reports about the team looking into trade options for him. Lance is now sort of auditioning for other teams in this game and should see plenty of playing time. He has thrown for 285 yards through two games with two touchdowns and an interception.

Keelan Doss, WR, Los Angeles Chargers — $11,400

Doss has been a surprise among the Chargers’ pass-catchers. He has nine targets through two games and has brought in six of them for 81 yards. Doss hasn’t found the endzone yet in the preseason but has solid upside on Friday night.

Value Plays

Easton Stick, QB, Los Angeles Chargers — $7,600

Stick is in a quarterback battle with rookie Max Duggan to be the backup to Justin Herbert. He played the entirety of the second game of the preseason, meaning that Duggan could be in line for more reps in this game. If you see reports suggesting that will happen, swap in Duggan here. For now, Stick will look to improve on his 21-of-41 passing for 233 yards with two interceptions. He added seven carries for 63 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Ronnie Bell, WR, San Francisco 49ers — $7,600

Bell is making a strong case to crack the 49ers’ regular-season roster. Opposing defenses have struggled to stop him, and it doesn’t matter who is throwing him the ball. Bell has 10 receptions on 14 targets for 172 yards through two games. From targets alone, he should be in your lineup.