Showdown DFS picks for Lions vs. Panthers in Week 3 of NFL preseason

The Detroit Lions and the Carolina Panthers will match up in Week 3 of the NFL preseason. This is the third and final preseason game for these teams as they will focus on depth evaluation and prepare for roster cut-down day on Tuesday, August 29. DraftKings is hosting a Showdown DFS for the game. Here are our picks for Friday night’s matchup.

Lions vs. Panthers: DraftKings Showdown DFS strategy

Captain’s chair picks

Shi Smith, WR, Carolina Panthers — $11,400

DFS is already tough enough, so it becomes even tougher when you throw in unpredictable snap counts and usage in the preseason. You’re looking for consistent usage from a depth piece. Starters are likely to play less than an entire half. Smith has been coming in off the bench and has seen a solid workload. He has five receptions on six targets for 79 yards through two preseason games.

Chase Cota, WR, Detroit Lions — $11,400

Sticking with a depth pass-catcher, Cota has impressed in the preseason. He has been targeted 11 times and brought in six for 69 yards and a score. Cota is expected to see ample playing time. He has a lot of upside against a Panthers defense that has allowed 422 passing yards through two games.

Value Plays

Javon Wims, WR, Carolina Panthers— $7,600

Although the beneficial stat line hasn’t followed, Wims is seeing a lot of targets. He brought in two of his seven against the New York Jets for 23 yards. Wims brought in both targets in Week 2 of the preseason, but for only eight yards. Still, you can’t argue with the target share to this point, and he should play at least the entire second half.

Dylan Drummond, WR, Detroit Lions — $7,600

Like Wims, Drummond has seen several targets but doesn’t have much to show on the stat sheet. He brought in two of his four targets for 12 yards in the first preseason game. Wims followed that up with 29 yards on two of his five targets. He should see ample playing time and his target share gives him more upside than some of his teammates.