Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois weigh-in: Start time, live stream, how and what to watch on Friday

UPDATE: Usyk weighed in at 220.9 pounds, while Dubois weighed in at 233.2. Usyk weighed 221 pounds for his first fight against Anthony Joshua and 221.5 pounds for his second fight. Dubois was eight pounds lighter than his last fight when he beat Trevor Bryan for his WBA (regular) title. He weighed 241.6 pounds for that bout.

Oleksandr Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) will defend his WBC, WBA,IBF, IBO, and The Ring heavyweight titles against Daniel Dubois (19-1, 18 KOs) this Saturday, August 26. The fight will be streamed at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN+ live from Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw, Poland.

Before the two clash in the ring, they’ll meet face-to-face at a weigh-in press conference this Friday, August 25. The two will tip the scales early at 5 a.m. ET as a stream will be available on Top Rank Boxing’s YouTube Channel. You can also access it on the embed above.

Usyk dominated cruiserweight (200 pounds) capturing the WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO belts in that division as well. In October 2019 he officially made his debut in the heavyweight weightclass. Over the last two years he has wins over former heavyweight titleholder Anthony Joshua, once in September 2021 and a second in August 2022. In his most recent bout against Joshua, he checked in at 222.5 pounds.

Dubois held numerous British titles and the WBO heavyweight belt before suffering his first loss to Joe Joyce in November 2020. However, he has reeled off four straight wins since then and now gets a shot at the unified heavyweight crown. In his most recent bout he defeated Kevin Lerena last December by way of third-round TKO. For this fight he weighed in at 240.5 pounds.

Usyk is the betting favorite on Draftkings Sportsbook, coming in with -1000 odds to win while Dubois is a +600 underdog on the moneyline.

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois: Weigh-in

When: Friday, August 25 / 5 a.m. ET

Where: Poland

How to Watch: Top Rank Boxing YouTube Channel