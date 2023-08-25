Quarterback rankings for 2023 fantasy football

There is only one more weekend of NFL preseason games. Many fantasy football leagues elect to hold their drafts for the 2023 season following the culmination of preseason games to minimize the chance of injuries post-draft. It’s time to re-activate your league and review rankings to familiarize yourself with quarterbacks for 2023 leagues. With that in mind, here are our quarterback fantasy football rankings for the 2023 season.

2023 Fantasy football rankings: Top 40 quarterbacks

These updated rankings are buying in on Sam Howell in Washington. Not because I think he’ll throw for 40 TDs and 5,000 yards, but because he will run the ball effectively. He’s been moved up, while I continue to move Aaron Rodgers down, especially after Corey Davis’ retirement. Overall, I haven’t made too many big moves, as I still feel good about my Top 6. After them, I’m all in on Anthony Richardson as a possible league winning backup.