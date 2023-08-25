Running back PPR rankings for 2023 fantasy football

The NFL preseason is coming to an end. Rosters are going to be cut down on Tuesday, August 29 and teams will shrink to their 53-man regular season rosters. This gives a stronger sense of who will be playing where and gives us a better chance of anticipating respective workloads. With that in mind, here are our running back rankings for 2023 PPR leagues.

2023 Fantasy football rankings: Top 125 PPR running backs

We’re still not sure what’s going to happen with Josh Jacobs and Jonathan Taylor, while the additions of Dalvin Cook and Ezekiel Elliott make things murkier for Breece Hall and Rhamondre Stevenson. At this point I am still high on Jacobs, but have docked the others a little, but not too much.

I’ve moved James Cook, Javonte Williams, Isiah Pacheco, J.K. Dobbins, Jaylen Warren, Jeff WIlson, Raheem Mostert and Joe Mixon all up with positive news.