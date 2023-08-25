Kicker rankings for 2023 fantasy football

Kickers in fantasy football are undervalued and underapreciated. They are typically taken with one of the last picks in the draft and are often the first position to get dropped for a waiver pickup because many managers stream kickers anyway. Whether you are looking for that kicker to get you through the entire season or just want to update yourself on the position’s value, we have you covered. Here are our rankings for the top 40 kickers in 2023 fantasy football leagues.

2023 Fantasy football rankings: Top 40 kickers

Kickers fantasy value relies a lot on the flow of the game. You want your kicker playing in good weather or even better, a dome. You want him on a team whose offense and defense can keep them in games. And you want coaches who will kick field goals and extra points over going for it on 4th down and doesn’t want to risk 2-point conversions. Plus, it would be nice if they were extremely accurate and can hit from 50+ yards with ease.

Unfortunately, those factors are tough to bring together for a 17 game season. Streaming kickers is going to be much more interesting and profitable unless you catch lightning in a bottle.