Wide receiver PPR rankings for 2023 fantasy football

The 2023 fantasy football season is here. Teams only have one more preseason game to play, and then it will be full steam ahead getting to the regular season beginning on Thursday, September 7. It’s time to dust off those rankings, sign back into your respective fantasy football accounts and prepare for the new season. Here are our rankings for wide receivers in 2023 PPR fantasy football leagues.

2023 Fantasy football rankings: Top 140 PPR wide receivers

There have been a few updates worth moving wide receiver rankings around a little since we last met. We have some injuries to Terry McLaurin, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Jameson Williams, Jerry Jeudy, DJ Chark, while Corey Davis retired.

We continue to hear good things about Zay Flowers, Jayden Reed, Michael Wilson, Marvin Mims, Jonathan Mingo, Quinten Johnson, Rashee Rice, among others. Taking a flier on any of these guys make plenty of sense this season.