Wide receiver standard rankings for 2023 fantasy football

As you prepare for your 2023 fantasy football drafts, you may notice something a little different this year. Running backs have dominated the first round for the past several years, but there is a shift this year. Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is the consensus 1.01, no matter the scoring format. To get ready for this shift in fantasy football, here is how we are approaching wide receivers in standard fantasy football leagues.

2023 Fantasy football rankings: Top 140 standard wide receivers

The top of the wide receiver rankings is set barring an unfortunate injury, but finding those second and third wide receivers who could put up good fantasy numbers remains hard work. We’ve seen young players like Tank Dell, Michael Wilson, Marvin Mims, Jayden Reed, Quentin Johnson, Jordan Addison, Zay Flowers, Skyy Moore, and others make moves this training camp and preseason to secure plenty of time on the field to start the season. Now the question is, can they command the targets they need to be fantasy relevant.