D/ST rankings for 2023 fantasy football

When you are getting excited for your fantasy football drafts, you likely aren’t super pumped to have to big a defensive and special teams unit. This is one of the most overlooked positions in fantasy football. Whether you are planning to stick with your defense the whole season or stream one weekly, you need to familiarize yourself with how D/STs are being valued this year. As such, here are our rankings of every NFL D/ST for 2023 fantasy football leagues.

2023 Fantasy football rankings: Top 32 D/STs

As you can see, I like the Cowboys, Bills, and 49ers as my Top 3 fantasy defenses, but I will most-likely not have them in any of my redraft leagues. Playing D/STs is all about matchups and if you don’t pick the eventual No. 1 D/ST in your draft, which you won’t, you will need to use the waiver wire to get the most out of the position.