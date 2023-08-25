Tight end standard rankings for 2023 fantasy football

The 2023 fantasy football season is about to begin. That means you have another year of lamenting over which tight ends to take in your fantasy football drafts. Sure, Travis Kelce is still the top dog, but where should you look to pivot once he is off the board? To help determine tight end values, here are our positional rankings for the 2023 fantasy football season.

2023 Fantasy football rankings: Top 60 standard tight ends

Not everyone in your league can draft Travis Kelce, so you better have some targets in mind this season. I’ve gone back and forth on their order, but if I don’t snag Kelce, I am going to try hard to grab Mark Andrews, George Kittle, Darren Waller, Dallas Goedert and T.J. Hockenson. There is upside after those guys, but they should be the safest at a position where it is extremely difficult to find consistency.