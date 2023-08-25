The NFL offseason is wrapped, and the preseason is dwindling. It’s time to turn your attention to the regular season that begins on Thursday, September 7. As you prepare for your 2023 fantasy football drafts, now is the time to dust off your rankings and familiarize yourself with how players are being valued this season. With that in mind, here are our running back rankings for standard 2023 fantasy football leagues.

2023 Fantasy football rankings: Top 125 running backs for standard leagues

The running back touches are becoming a bitt clearer as we get closer to the season, but we know how quickly our projections can fall apart. Finding an every-down back in a good offense remains an outlier, especially when you consider the injury risk at the position. Gathering multiple backs in your fantasy drafts remains a good approach, as wide receivers are safer.

I still don’t mind going after those backs that could have crazy seasons that elevate your fake teams to championships, but it’s still worth grabbing some top receivers instead of going all in on stud running backs this year.