IDP rankings for 2023 fantasy football

There are numerous ways to play fantasy football, allowing you to really cater your league settings to exactly what you want from your league. Some managers lament having to select an entire defensive/special teams unit, while others want to be able to roster and start individual defensive players. The latter scoring type is called IDP and below we have our 2023 rankings of IDP players.
In the world of fantasy football, IDP is among the more recent scoring formats. Thus, you can get pretty creative as you try to find the best balance with your league’s offensive settings. In general, here is the standard scoring format for IDP leagues:
- Solo tackle — 1.5 points
- Assisted tackle — 0.75 points
- Tackle for loss — 2 points
- Sack — 4 points
- Interception — 5 points
- Forced fumble — 4 points
- Fumble recovery — 4 points
- Defensive TD — 6 points
- Safety — 2 points
- Pass defended — 1.5 points
2023 Fantasy football rankings: Top 130 IDP
ADP - Average Draft Position