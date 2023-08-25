 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

IDP rankings for 2023 fantasy football

With the season just a couple weeks away, we have your latest fantasy football rankings update.

By Chet Gresham
Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on as he warms up prior to an NFL divisional round playoff football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys at Levi’s Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

There are numerous ways to play fantasy football, allowing you to really cater your league settings to exactly what you want from your league. Some managers lament having to select an entire defensive/special teams unit, while others want to be able to roster and start individual defensive players. The latter scoring type is called IDP and below we have our 2023 rankings of IDP players.

In the world of fantasy football, IDP is among the more recent scoring formats. Thus, you can get pretty creative as you try to find the best balance with your league’s offensive settings. In general, here is the standard scoring format for IDP leagues:

  • Solo tackle — 1.5 points
  • Assisted tackle — 0.75 points
  • Tackle for loss — 2 points
  • Sack — 4 points
  • Interception — 5 points
  • Forced fumble — 4 points
  • Fumble recovery — 4 points
  • Defensive TD — 6 points
  • Safety — 2 points
  • Pass defended — 1.5 points

2023 Fantasy football rankings: Top 130 IDP

More From DraftKings Network