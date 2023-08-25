Tight end PPR rankings for 2023 fantasy football

The preseason is nearing its end, drawing the start of the fantasy football season ever closer. Whether you are playing in redraft or dynasty leagues, it can be difficult to figure out how to approach the tight end position. Sure, Travis Kelce sits atop the position for another year, but who are the value plays? Here are our TE rankings for 2023 fantasy football leagues that utilize PPR scoring.

2023 Fantasy football rankings: Top 60 PPR tight ends

At this point in the season you can make a case for every starting tight end to have a good year in fantasy. Unfortunately, other than the very top dogs, most of those cases will be refuted by the statistics.

There are two rookie tight ends that look like they will at least get a real chance to contribute offensively in year one. The Bills Dalton Kincaid and the Packers Luke Musgrave both appear to be Top 4 on their team in projected targets. I moved both up, but I still would much rather have one of the Top 6 tight ends in my rankings. If I can’t get one of those, I’d rather have two tight ends I think have Top 10 upside, with one of those being Musgrave or Kincaid.