Odds for UFC Fight Night: Max Holloway-Korean Zombie on Saturday, August 26

UFC Fight Night comes to you live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Saturday, August 26. We break down odds over on DraftKings Sportsbook.

By Corey Long
MMA: UFC Fight Night-Kansas City - Holloway vs Allen Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Future Hall of Famer and former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway will return the octagon on Saturday, August 26 to take on Chan Sung Jung (a.k.a. The Korean Zombie) at Singapore Indoor Stadium. The event begins at 8 a.m. ET on ESPN+. The preliminary card begins at 5 a.m. ET, also on ESPN+.

Holloway (24-7) held the UFC featherweight title from June 2017 until his first of three losses to current featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in December 2019. The 31-year-old from Hawaii has retained his ranking as the No. 1 contender by continuously dominating all the remaining featherweight competitions not named “Volkanovski”.

Jung (17-7) is taking on his first fight since losing to Volkanovski by fourth-round stoppage at UFC 273 on April 9, 2022. “The Korean Zombie” is one of the top action fighters in the division and has notable wins over Dan Ige, Frankie Edger, and Dustin Poirier.

Here’s a look at the full list of odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

UFC Fight Night odds

Main card

Max Holloway: -850
Chan Sung Jung: +520

Anthony Smith: +102
Ryan Spann: -122

Rinya Nakamura: -800
Fernie Garcia: +550

Erin Blanchfield: -135
Taila Santos: +114

Giga Chikadze: -245
Alex Caceres: +200

Junior Tafa: -155
Parker Porter: +130

Preliminary card

Waldo Cortes Acosta: -250
Lukasz Brzeski: +205

Toshiomi Kazama: +140
Garrett Armfield: -166

Chidi Njokuani: -102
Michal Oleksiejczuk: -118

Kenan Song: +260
Rolando Bedoya: -325

Billy Goff: +124
Yusaku Kinoshita: -148

Na Liang: +390
JJ Aldrich: -520

Seung Woo Choi: -175
Jarno Errens: +145

