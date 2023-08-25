Odds for UFC Fight Night: Max Holloway-Korean Zombie on Saturday, August 26

Future Hall of Famer and former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway will return the octagon on Saturday, August 26 to take on Chan Sung Jung (a.k.a. The Korean Zombie) at Singapore Indoor Stadium. The event begins at 8 a.m. ET on ESPN+. The preliminary card begins at 5 a.m. ET, also on ESPN+.

Holloway (24-7) held the UFC featherweight title from June 2017 until his first of three losses to current featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in December 2019. The 31-year-old from Hawaii has retained his ranking as the No. 1 contender by continuously dominating all the remaining featherweight competitions not named “Volkanovski”.

Jung (17-7) is taking on his first fight since losing to Volkanovski by fourth-round stoppage at UFC 273 on April 9, 2022. “The Korean Zombie” is one of the top action fighters in the division and has notable wins over Dan Ige, Frankie Edger, and Dustin Poirier.

Here’s a look at the full list of odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

UFC Fight Night odds

Main card

Max Holloway: -850

Chan Sung Jung: +520

Anthony Smith: +102

Ryan Spann: -122

Rinya Nakamura: -800

Fernie Garcia: +550

Erin Blanchfield: -135

Taila Santos: +114

Giga Chikadze: -245

Alex Caceres: +200

Junior Tafa: -155

Parker Porter: +130

Preliminary card

Waldo Cortes Acosta: -250

Lukasz Brzeski: +205

Toshiomi Kazama: +140

Garrett Armfield: -166

Chidi Njokuani: -102

Michal Oleksiejczuk: -118

Kenan Song: +260

Rolando Bedoya: -325

Billy Goff: +124

Yusaku Kinoshita: -148

Na Liang: +390

JJ Aldrich: -520

Seung Woo Choi: -175

Jarno Errens: +145