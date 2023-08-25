Odds for UFC Fight Night: Max Holloway-Korean Zombie on Saturday, August 26

Future Hall of Famer and former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway will return the octagon on Saturday, August 26 to take on Chan Sung Jung (a.k.a. The Korean Zombie) at Singapore Indoor Stadium. The event begins at 8 a.m. ET on ESPN+. The preliminary card begins at 5 a.m. ET, also on ESPN+.
Holloway (24-7) held the UFC featherweight title from June 2017 until his first of three losses to current featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in December 2019. The 31-year-old from Hawaii has retained his ranking as the No. 1 contender by continuously dominating all the remaining featherweight competitions not named “Volkanovski”.
Jung (17-7) is taking on his first fight since losing to Volkanovski by fourth-round stoppage at UFC 273 on April 9, 2022. “The Korean Zombie” is one of the top action fighters in the division and has notable wins over Dan Ige, Frankie Edger, and Dustin Poirier.
Here’s a look at the full list of odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.
UFC Fight Night odds
Main card
Max Holloway: -850
Chan Sung Jung: +520
Anthony Smith: +102
Ryan Spann: -122
Rinya Nakamura: -800
Fernie Garcia: +550
Erin Blanchfield: -135
Taila Santos: +114
Giga Chikadze: -245
Alex Caceres: +200
Junior Tafa: -155
Parker Porter: +130
Preliminary card
Waldo Cortes Acosta: -250
Lukasz Brzeski: +205
Toshiomi Kazama: +140
Garrett Armfield: -166
Chidi Njokuani: -102
Michal Oleksiejczuk: -118
Kenan Song: +260
Rolando Bedoya: -325
Billy Goff: +124
Yusaku Kinoshita: -148
Na Liang: +390
JJ Aldrich: -520
Seung Woo Choi: -175
Jarno Errens: +145