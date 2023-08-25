How to watch Premier League soccer on TV and via livestream for Matchday 3

The English Premier League heads into Matchday 3 this weekend after the first two weeks are in the books. Brighton find themselves on top of the table with six points after scoring four goals in each of their two wins over Luton Town and Wolverhampton. Their +6 goal differential keeps them ahead of both Manchester City and Arsenal for the time being.

EPL games are usually easy to find on TV, and this season is no exception. You can find most games live on TV on NBCSN and Universo or Telemundo, but you can also stream nearly every game on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. Some matches will also be shown on the USA Network on TV, as well as streaming on fubo TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV as well.

Brentford, currently in fourth place after logging a win and a draw, will face off against 11th-place Crystal Palace this weekend as the Bees look to keep pace with the rest of the top four. They’re led by Bryan Mbeumo, who already has three goals through two matches on the season. Palace split their first two matches, securing a 1-0 win over Sheffield United while dropping a 1-0 result to Arsenal last week. They’ll look to get back on track with a positive result, but Brentford are off to a flying start as they look to improve in just their third EPL season.

Rounding out the Matchday 3 slate will be Newcastle hosting Liverpool on Sunday morning. The Magpies will be looking to secure a key result early in the season as they hope to repeat last season’s top-four finish. Kickoff from St. James’ Park is at 11:30 a.m. ET with a broadcast on the USA Network.

Here’s a look at the full EPL schedule on Matchday 3.

EPL Matchday 3 schedule

Friday, August 25

Chelsea vs. Luton Town - 3 p.m. ET, USA

Saturday, August 26

Bournemouth vs. Tottenham - 7:30 a.m. ET, USA

Everton vs. Wolverhampton - 10 a.m. ET, Peacock

Arsenal vs. Fulham - 10 a.m. ET, Peacock

Brentford vs. Crystal Palace - 10 a.m. ET, Peacock

Manchester United vs. Nottingham Forest - 10 a.m. ET, Peacock

Brighton vs. West Ham - 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC

Sunday, August 27

Sheffield United vs. Manchester City - 9 a.m. ET, Peacock

Burnley vs. Aston Villa - 9 a.m. ET, Peacock

Newcastle vs. Liverpool - 11:30 a.m. ET, USA