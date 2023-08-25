Breaking down the weather forecast for Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona

NASCAR will be pulling double duty this weekend. The Xfinity and Cup Series will be down in Daytona, Florida, while the Truck Series will head north and head to Milwaukee, Wisconsin. It’s an atypical weekend schedule, with the Xfinity Series race set for Friday, August 25, the Cup Series race on Saturday, August 26, and the Truck Series finishing up the weekend on Sunday, August 27.

This Daytona race weekend is notoriously riddled with bad weather. Last year’s Cup Series race was postponed from Saturday to Sunday due to rain. Friday’s events may be in jeopardy, but overall, the Daytona International Speedway and the Milwaukee Mile weather forecasts look favorable.

Below we’ll look at the weather projected for the Daytona International Speedway and Milwaukee Mile this weekend, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always, with the weather, forecasts are all tentative.

Friday, August 25

Hi 90°, Low 78°: Plenty of sunshine, 25% chance of rain

3 p.m. ET, Xfinity Series Qualifying

5:05 p.m. ET, Cup Series Qualifying

7:30 p.m. ET, Wawa 250, Xfinity Series race (100 laps, 250 miles)

Saturday, August 26

Hi 92°, Low 77°: Brilliant sunshine, 19% chance of rain

7 p.m. ET, Coke Zero Sugar 400, Cup Series race (160 laps, 400 miles)

Saturday, August 26

Hi 73°, Low 60°: Partly sunny, breezy and pleasant, 8% chance of rain

2 p.m. ET, Truck Series Practice

Sunday, August 27

Hi 73°, Low 61°: Pleasant with plenty of sunshine, 3% chance of rain

11:30 a.m. ET, Truck Series Qualifying

4 p.m. ET, Clean Harbors 175, Truck Series race (175 laps, 175 miles)