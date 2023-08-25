NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup set for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona

NASCAR wraps up the Cup Series regular season this weekend with the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. Qualifying is scheduled for Friday afternoon at 5:05 p.m. ET and the green flag will drop for the race on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET. Qualifying will air on USA and the race will air on NBC.

Qualifying will feature two rounds to determine the starting lineup. Each driver will get one lap in the first round to secure their fastest time. The ten fastest advance to the second round while the rest of the field will be slotted into the starting lineup starting at position No. 11 and go backwards from fastest to slowest qualifying time. The second round will see the ten fastest compete for the pole and the rest of the top ten spots in the lineup.

Chase Elliott is a slight favorite to win the race ahead of qualifying with +1000 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski follow at +1100. Last year’s winner, Austin Dillon, and this year’s Daytona 500 winner, Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. are both +2800 to win.

Here is the full entry list for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.