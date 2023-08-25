 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup set for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway.

By DKNetworkStaff
A general view of pit row during the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on August 28, 2021 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, FL. Photo by Roy K. Miller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NASCAR wraps up the Cup Series regular season this weekend with the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. Qualifying is scheduled for Friday afternoon at 5:05 p.m. ET and the green flag will drop for the race on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET. Qualifying will air on USA and the race will air on NBC.

Qualifying will feature two rounds to determine the starting lineup. Each driver will get one lap in the first round to secure their fastest time. The ten fastest advance to the second round while the rest of the field will be slotted into the starting lineup starting at position No. 11 and go backwards from fastest to slowest qualifying time. The second round will see the ten fastest compete for the pole and the rest of the top ten spots in the lineup.

Chase Elliott is a slight favorite to win the race ahead of qualifying with +1000 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski follow at +1100. Last year’s winner, Austin Dillon, and this year’s Daytona 500 winner, Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. are both +2800 to win.

Here is the full entry list for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2023 Coke Zero Sugar 400 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chandler Smith 13
14 Chase Briscoe 14
15 Brennan Poole 15
16 A.J. Allmendinger 16
17 Chris Buescher 17
18 Martin Truex Jr 19
19 Christopher Bell 20
20 Harrison Burton 21
21 Joey Logano 22
22 Bubba Wallace 23
23 William Byron 24
24 Justin Haley 31
25 Michael McDowell 34
26 Riley Herbst 36
27 Todd Gilliland 38
28 Ryan Preece 41
29 Josh Berry 42
30 Erik Jones 43
31 Tyler Reddick 45
32 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
33 Alex Bowman 48
34 J.J. Yeley 51
35 Ty Gibbs 54
36 Austin Hill 62
37 Ty Dillon 77
38 B.J. McLeod 78
39 Daniel Suarez 99

