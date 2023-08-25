 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying: How to watch the starting lineup get set for the Coke Zero Sugar 400

We go over how you can watch the qualifying event for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway.

By Grace McDermott
NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 will take place this weekend at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida as part of the NASCAR Cup Series. The race will begin at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, but the qualifying round will take place on Friday, August 25 at 5:05 p.m. ET. This determines which driver gets pole position and how the rest of the starting grid will be filled out for the main event.

The qualifying round will air on USA Network. If you aren’t around a TV to watch the qualifying, you can live stream it at NBC Sports Live or using the NBC Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to it. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Coke Zero Sugar 400 qualifying.

Qualifying will consist of two rounds. Most Cup Series qualifying involves the field being split in half for the first round, but superspeedway qualifying runs all the cars in the same single-car, one lap group. The top ten drivers advance and those drivers compete for the pole in a second round of single-car, one-lap qualifying. The fastest in the second round claims pole position and the rest of the starting lineup is ordered based on qualifying time.

Ahead of qualifying, Chase Elliott is favored to win, coming in at +1100 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, and 2022 winner Ryan Blaney each come in at +1200.

How to watch qualifying for the Coke Zero Sugar 400

Date: Friday, August 25
Time: 5:05 p.m. ET
TV channel: USA Network
Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

Entry list

2023 Coke Zero Sugar 400 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chandler Smith 13
14 Chase Briscoe 14
15 Brennan Poole 15
16 A.J. Allmendinger 16
17 Chris Buescher 17
18 Martin Truex Jr 19
19 Christopher Bell 20
20 Harrison Burton 21
21 Joey Logano 22
22 Bubba Wallace 23
23 William Byron 24
24 Justin Haley 31
25 Michael McDowell 34
26 Riley Herbst 36
27 Todd Gilliland 38
28 Ryan Preece 41
29 Josh Berry 42
30 Erik Jones 43
31 Tyler Reddick 45
32 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
33 Alex Bowman 48
34 J.J. Yeley 51
35 Ty Gibbs 54
36 Austin Hill 62
37 Ty Dillon 77
38 B.J. McLeod 78
39 Daniel Suarez 99

