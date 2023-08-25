NASCAR qualifying: How to watch the starting lineup get set for the Coke Zero Sugar 400

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 will take place this weekend at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida as part of the NASCAR Cup Series. The race will begin at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, but the qualifying round will take place on Friday, August 25 at 5:05 p.m. ET. This determines which driver gets pole position and how the rest of the starting grid will be filled out for the main event.

The qualifying round will air on USA Network. If you aren’t around a TV to watch the qualifying, you can live stream it at NBC Sports Live or using the NBC Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to it. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Coke Zero Sugar 400 qualifying.

Qualifying will consist of two rounds. Most Cup Series qualifying involves the field being split in half for the first round, but superspeedway qualifying runs all the cars in the same single-car, one lap group. The top ten drivers advance and those drivers compete for the pole in a second round of single-car, one-lap qualifying. The fastest in the second round claims pole position and the rest of the starting lineup is ordered based on qualifying time.

Ahead of qualifying, Chase Elliott is favored to win, coming in at +1100 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, and 2022 winner Ryan Blaney each come in at +1200.

How to watch qualifying for the Coke Zero Sugar 400

Date: Friday, August 25

Time: 5:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: USA Network

Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

