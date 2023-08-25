 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch WaWa 250 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

We go over how you can watch WaWa 250 of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series at Daytona International Speedway

By Grace McDermott
NASCAR Xfinity Series Shriners Children’s 200 at The Glen Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Daytona Beach this weekend for the WaWa 250. The Daytona International Speedway will host the event on Friday, August 25. The race begins at 7:30 and will air on USA Network with the live stream available at NBC Sports Live or on the NBC Sports App.

The race is 100 laps around the 2.5-mile circuit. Jeremy Clements, who won last year’s Wawa 250 with a time of 2:36:11, will return to the field this year. Ahead of the race, a qualifying round will take place on Friday at 3:00 p.m. ET. Qualifying will not air live on TV. A live stream will be available at NBC Sports Live, and then USA will air it on tape delay at 4 p.m.

Austin Hill is the favorite to win ahead of qualifying with +380 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Defending champ Jeremy Clements is +6000. Parker Kligerman is currently the first person out of the playoff picture and is +1400 to win the race.

How to watch the WaWa 250

Date: Saturday, August 25
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: USA Network
Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

Live streaming the WaWa 250 on NBC Sports Live will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the NBC Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup

2023 Wawa 250 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Cole Custer 00
2 Sam Mayer 1
3 Blaine Perkins 02
4 Sheldon Creed 2
5 Kyle Weatherman 4
6 Garrett Smithley 6
7 David Starr 07
8 Justin Allgaier 7
9 Josh Berry 8
10 Gray Gaulding 08
11 Brandon Jones 9
12 Kyle Busch 10
13 Daniel Hemric 11
14 Chandler Smith 16
15 Sammy Smith 18
16 Ty Gibbs 19
17 John H. Nemechek 20
18 Austin Hill 21
19 Jeb Burton 22
20 Connor Mosack 24
21 Brett Moffitt 25
22 Kaz Grala 26
23 Jordan Anderson 27
24 Kyle Sieg 28
25 Parker Retzlaff 31
26 Joey Gase 35
27 Joe Graf Jr 38
28 Ryan Sieg 39
29 Ryan Ellis 43
30 Caesar Bacarella 44
31 Jeffrey Earnhardt 45
32 Parker Kligerman 48
33 Jeremy Clements 51
34 Natalie Decker 53
35 Anthony Alfredo 78
36 Alex Guenette 91
37 Josh Williams 92
38 Riley Herbst 98

