How to watch WaWa 250 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Daytona Beach this weekend for the WaWa 250. The Daytona International Speedway will host the event on Friday, August 25. The race begins at 7:30 and will air on USA Network with the live stream available at NBC Sports Live or on the NBC Sports App.

The race is 100 laps around the 2.5-mile circuit. Jeremy Clements, who won last year’s Wawa 250 with a time of 2:36:11, will return to the field this year. Ahead of the race, a qualifying round will take place on Friday at 3:00 p.m. ET. Qualifying will not air live on TV. A live stream will be available at NBC Sports Live, and then USA will air it on tape delay at 4 p.m.

Austin Hill is the favorite to win ahead of qualifying with +380 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Defending champ Jeremy Clements is +6000. Parker Kligerman is currently the first person out of the playoff picture and is +1400 to win the race.

How to watch the WaWa 250

Date: Saturday, August 25

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: USA Network

Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

Live streaming the WaWa 250 on NBC Sports Live will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the NBC Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup