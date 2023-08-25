 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wawa 250 qualifying: Start time, TV channel, live stream, more for Xfinity Series

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series is in Daytona for the 2023 Wawa 250. We break down what to know about qualifying.

By David Fucillo
A general view of racing during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway on August 26, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series has three races remaining in the 2023 regular season and Friday will bring a full day of qualifying and racing at Daytona International Speedway. The Xfinity drivers will run qualifying at 3 p.m. ET and the green flag will drop for the Wawa 250 at 7:30 p.m.

The race will air on USA, but qualifying will only be available live through a live stream. USA will air qualifying on tape delay at 4 p.m., but if you want to watch it live, you can view it on a stream at NBC Sports Live or using the NBC Sports App.

Qualifying at Daytona will run two rounds. In the first round, the full field will run single-car, one-lap qualifying. The ten fastest drivers will advance to the second round, while the remaining drivers will be slotted into the starting lineup starting at No. 11 and moving in reverse by order of qualifying time. In the second round, the ten drivers will compete again in single-car, one-lap qualifying with the fastest driver claiming pole position and the rest of the top ten ordered by qualifying time in the second round.

Austin Hill is a heavy favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook with +380 odds. Justin Allgaier and Justin Haley follow at +1100, and then Sam Mayer, John H. Nemechek, and Cole Custer all follow at +1200. A year ago, A.J. Allmendinger claimed the pole at this race and Jeremy Clements won the race. Allmendinger is not running in the event this year while Clements is +6000 to win.

How to watch qualifying for the Wawa 250

Date: Saturday, August 25
Time: 3 p.m. ET
TV channel: N/A (tape delay on USA at 4 p.m. ET)
Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

Entry list

2023 Wawa 250 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Cole Custer 00
2 Sam Mayer 1
3 Blaine Perkins 02
4 Sheldon Creed 2
5 Kyle Weatherman 4
6 Garrett Smithley 6
7 David Starr 07
8 Justin Allgaier 7
9 Josh Berry 8
10 Gray Gaulding 08
11 Brandon Jones 9
12 Kyle Busch 10
13 Daniel Hemric 11
14 Chandler Smith 16
15 Sammy Smith 18
16 Ty Gibbs 19
17 John H. Nemechek 20
18 Austin Hill 21
19 Jeb Burton 22
20 Connor Mosack 24
21 Brett Moffitt 25
22 Kaz Grala 26
23 Jordan Anderson 27
24 Kyle Sieg 28
25 Parker Retzlaff 31
26 Joey Gase 35
27 Joe Graf Jr 38
28 Ryan Sieg 39
29 Ryan Ellis 43
30 Caesar Bacarella 44
31 Jeffrey Earnhardt 45
32 Parker Kligerman 48
33 Jeremy Clements 51
34 Natalie Decker 53
35 Anthony Alfredo 78
36 Alex Guenette 91
37 Josh Williams 92
38 Riley Herbst 98

