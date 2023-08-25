Wawa 250 qualifying: Start time, TV channel, live stream, more for Xfinity Series

The NASCAR Xfinity Series has three races remaining in the 2023 regular season and Friday will bring a full day of qualifying and racing at Daytona International Speedway. The Xfinity drivers will run qualifying at 3 p.m. ET and the green flag will drop for the Wawa 250 at 7:30 p.m.

The race will air on USA, but qualifying will only be available live through a live stream. USA will air qualifying on tape delay at 4 p.m., but if you want to watch it live, you can view it on a stream at NBC Sports Live or using the NBC Sports App.

Qualifying at Daytona will run two rounds. In the first round, the full field will run single-car, one-lap qualifying. The ten fastest drivers will advance to the second round, while the remaining drivers will be slotted into the starting lineup starting at No. 11 and moving in reverse by order of qualifying time. In the second round, the ten drivers will compete again in single-car, one-lap qualifying with the fastest driver claiming pole position and the rest of the top ten ordered by qualifying time in the second round.

Austin Hill is a heavy favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook with +380 odds. Justin Allgaier and Justin Haley follow at +1100, and then Sam Mayer, John H. Nemechek, and Cole Custer all follow at +1200. A year ago, A.J. Allmendinger claimed the pole at this race and Jeremy Clements won the race. Allmendinger is not running in the event this year while Clements is +6000 to win.

How to watch qualifying for the Wawa 250

Date: Saturday, August 25

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: N/A (tape delay on USA at 4 p.m. ET)

Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

Entry list