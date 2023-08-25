 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for WaWa 250 Xfinity race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Friday’s WaWa 250 at the Watkins Glen International.

By David Fucillo
A general view of pit road during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway on August 28, 2021 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series is wrapping up its regular season and has three races remaining before the 2023 playoffs get underway. On Friday, the circuit will run the Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway.

It will be a busy day for the circuit with qualifying running at 3 p.m. ET and the race happening at 7:30 p.m. on the same day. The race will air on USA and air via live stream on NBC Sports Live and through the NBC Sports App. However, qualifying will only air live on the live stream options. A tape delay of it will air at 4 p.m.

Qualifying will feature each driver in the field running a single lap to secure the fastest time. The ten fastest drivers will then run a single lap in the second round to secure pole position. The rest of the starting lineup will be ordered based on qualifying times.

Austin Hill heads into qualifying as the favorite to win Friday’s race with +380 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s a heavy favorite, with Justin Allgaier and Justin Haley following at +1100 to win.

Here is the full entry list for the WaWa 250 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2023 Wawa 250 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Cole Custer 00
2 Sam Mayer 1
3 Blaine Perkins 02
4 Sheldon Creed 2
5 Kyle Weatherman 4
6 Garrett Smithley 6
7 David Starr 07
8 Justin Allgaier 7
9 Josh Berry 8
10 Gray Gaulding 08
11 Brandon Jones 9
12 Kyle Busch 10
13 Daniel Hemric 11
14 Chandler Smith 16
15 Sammy Smith 18
16 Ty Gibbs 19
17 John H. Nemechek 20
18 Austin Hill 21
19 Jeb Burton 22
20 Connor Mosack 24
21 Brett Moffitt 25
22 Kaz Grala 26
23 Jordan Anderson 27
24 Kyle Sieg 28
25 Parker Retzlaff 31
26 Joey Gase 35
27 Joe Graf Jr 38
28 Ryan Sieg 39
29 Ryan Ellis 43
30 Caesar Bacarella 44
31 Jeffrey Earnhardt 45
32 Parker Kligerman 48
33 Jeremy Clements 51
34 Natalie Decker 53
35 Anthony Alfredo 78
36 Alex Guenette 91
37 Josh Williams 92
38 Riley Herbst 98

More From DraftKings Network