NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for WaWa 250 Xfinity race

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series is wrapping up its regular season and has three races remaining before the 2023 playoffs get underway. On Friday, the circuit will run the Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway.

It will be a busy day for the circuit with qualifying running at 3 p.m. ET and the race happening at 7:30 p.m. on the same day. The race will air on USA and air via live stream on NBC Sports Live and through the NBC Sports App. However, qualifying will only air live on the live stream options. A tape delay of it will air at 4 p.m.

Qualifying will feature each driver in the field running a single lap to secure the fastest time. The ten fastest drivers will then run a single lap in the second round to secure pole position. The rest of the starting lineup will be ordered based on qualifying times.

Austin Hill heads into qualifying as the favorite to win Friday’s race with +380 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s a heavy favorite, with Justin Allgaier and Justin Haley following at +1100 to win.

Here is the full entry list for the WaWa 250 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.