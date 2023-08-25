 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the TOUR Championship on Saturday

The third round of the 2023 TOUR Championship tees off at X:XX a.m. ET on Saturday at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, GA. We have a full list of tee times.

TOUR Championship - Round Two Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The PGA Tour Championship enters its final two rounds of play at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta to determine the champion for the 2022-23 season. Round 3 begins early Saturday afternoon.

Scottie Scheffler entered the tournament at No. 1 with the benefit of a 10-under lead, however after Friday’s Round 2 concluded it’s now a two-way tie for first. Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland are both 16-under while Scheffler sits in third with 14-under.

Viktor Hovland is the current favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, listed at +190 to win. Collin Morikawa follows at +250, while Scheffler holds the third-best odds at +300.

Round 3 gets underway on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET and will air exclusively on CBS and the Golf Channel, and for those looking to live stream ESPN+ will carry featured groups as well as live daily coverage. CBS and the Golf Channel can be streamed on Paramount+ as well as Fubo.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the TOUR Championship on Friday, with the current score including starting strokes from all players included.

TOUR Championship, Round 3 Tee Times

Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
12:21 PM Emiliano Grillo Taylor Moore
12:32 PM Jordan Spieth Si Woo Kim
12:43 PM Corey Conners Sungjae Im
12:54 PM Tommy Fleetwood Rickie Fowler
1:05 PM Nick Taylor Sepp Straka
1:16 PM Tony Finau Jason Day
1:27 PM Brian Harman Tom Kim
1:38 PM Russell Henley Lucas Glover
1:54 PM Max Homa Patrick Cantlay
2:05 PM Sam Burns Adam Schenk
2:16 PM Tyrrell Hatton Matt Fitzpatrick
2:27 PM Rory McIlroy Wyndham Clark
2:38 PM Xander Schauffele Jon Rahm
2:49 PM Scottie Scheffler Keegan Bradley
3:00 PM Viktor Hovland Collin Morikawa

