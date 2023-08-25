Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the TOUR Championship on Saturday

The PGA Tour Championship enters its final two rounds of play at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta to determine the champion for the 2022-23 season. Round 3 begins early Saturday afternoon.

Scottie Scheffler entered the tournament at No. 1 with the benefit of a 10-under lead, however after Friday’s Round 2 concluded it’s now a two-way tie for first. Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland are both 16-under while Scheffler sits in third with 14-under.

Viktor Hovland is the current favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, listed at +190 to win. Collin Morikawa follows at +250, while Scheffler holds the third-best odds at +300.

Round 3 gets underway on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET and will air exclusively on CBS and the Golf Channel, and for those looking to live stream ESPN+ will carry featured groups as well as live daily coverage. CBS and the Golf Channel can be streamed on Paramount+ as well as Fubo.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the TOUR Championship on Friday, with the current score including starting strokes from all players included.