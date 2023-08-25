F1 picks, predictions for 2023 Dutch Grand Prix

Formula One will head to the Netherlands this weekend for the Dutch Grand Prix, which is scheduled for 9 a.m. ET on Sunday, August 27 while airing on ESPN.

Below, we’ll run through some of our favorite F1 picks and predictions for the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix. All odds are via DraftKings Sportsbook and have not taken qualifying or practice into account.

2023 Dutch Grand Prix Picks

Max Verstappen to win (-450)

This pick doesn’t need much analysis, but we’ll give you some anyway. Verstappen has won eight straight races, and it feels like nobody can hold a candle to him at the moment. On top of that, this is his home race, which he has won both times since the Dutch Grand Prix was put back on the F1 calendar in 2021.

Lewis Hamilton to finish top 6 (-550)

Verstappen has rightfully dominated the headlines this season, but Hamilton has been a consistent finisher for Mercedes despite not winning a race since the tail end of 2021. However, we don’t need him to win the race in order to cash this bet.

Hamilton has finished in the top six in 11-of-12 races this season. His lone miss came when he finished eighth in the Austrian Grand Prix. On top of that, Hamilton finished runner-up in the 2021 Dutch Grand Prix and fourth last year.

Building a parlay for Verstappen to win and Hamilton to finish top six feels like a strong move for -227 odds.

Charles Leclerc to finish top 6 (-250)

This one is admittedly more risky than the first two picks, but the odds make up for that. Leclerc and Ferrari have been all over the place this season with another disappointing effort relative to their lofty expectations.

Leclerc picked things up last time out in the Belgian GP, finishing in third place. That marked his second podium in the last four races. Furthermore, Leclerc has had success at this track, finishing in the top three at the Dutch GP in the last two years.