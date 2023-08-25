 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

F1 practice live stream: How to watch Dutch Grand Prix practice online on Friday, Saturday

We go over how you can watch F1 practice runs for the Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort, Netherlands via live online stream.

By L Truscott
A general view of the Circuit Park Zandvoort during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of The Netherlands at Circuit Park Zandvoort on August 24, 2023 in Zandvoort, Netherlands. Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

The 2023 Formula 1 season continues this weekend with the Dutch Grand Prix. The race takes place on Sunday, August 27, at Zandvoort. However, you can catch even more action from Zandvoort on Friday and Saturday as teams hit the circuit for practice and qualifying.

Teams will get two practice sessions on Friday, August 25. Both can be seen on ESPN2. The first practice is at 6:30 a.m. ET, followed by the second one at 10 a.m.

The next day, teams will get a third practice at 5:30 a.m. ET before the qualifying round later that day at 9 a.m. The third practice will be broadcast on ESPN2, and the qualifying round will be on ESPN.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen is favored to win at Zandvoort, which would be his record-tying ninth consecutive win of the season. It would also be his third win in a row at Zandvoort. Odds for Verstappen are currently pegged at -450 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

All F1 events this weekend will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

How to watch practice for the Dutch Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, August 25, 6:30 a.m. ET
Practice 2: Friday, August 25, 9 a.m. ET
Practice 3: Saturday, August 26, 5:30 a.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2023 Dutch Grand Prix entry list

Pos Driver No.
1 Max Verstappen 1
2 Logan Sargeant 2
3 Daniel Ricciardo 3
4 Lando Norris 4
5 Pierre Gasly 10
6 Sergio Perez 11
7 Fernando Alonso 14
8 Charles Leclerc 16
9 Lance Stroll 18
10 Kevin Magnussen 20
11 Yuki Tsunoda 22
12 Alexander Albon 23
13 Zhou Guanyu 24
14 Nico Hulkenberg 27
15 Esteban Ocon 31
16 Lewis Hamilton 44
17 Carlos Sainz 55
18 George Russell 63
19 Valtteri Bottas 77
20 Oscar Piastri 81

