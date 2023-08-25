F1 practice live stream: How to watch Dutch Grand Prix practice online on Friday, Saturday

The 2023 Formula 1 season continues this weekend with the Dutch Grand Prix. The race takes place on Sunday, August 27, at Zandvoort. However, you can catch even more action from Zandvoort on Friday and Saturday as teams hit the circuit for practice and qualifying.

Teams will get two practice sessions on Friday, August 25. Both can be seen on ESPN2. The first practice is at 6:30 a.m. ET, followed by the second one at 10 a.m.

The next day, teams will get a third practice at 5:30 a.m. ET before the qualifying round later that day at 9 a.m. The third practice will be broadcast on ESPN2, and the qualifying round will be on ESPN.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen is favored to win at Zandvoort, which would be his record-tying ninth consecutive win of the season. It would also be his third win in a row at Zandvoort. Odds for Verstappen are currently pegged at -450 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

All F1 events this weekend will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Odds analysis DraftKings Sportsbook

How to watch practice for the Dutch Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, August 25, 6:30 a.m. ET

Practice 2: Friday, August 25, 9 a.m. ET

Practice 3: Saturday, August 26, 5:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list