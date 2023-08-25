Breaking down the weather forecast for the Dutch Grand Prix

The Dutch Grand Prix is set to get underway from Zandvoort, Netherlands and we’ll take a look at the weather forecast ahead of this weekend’s events.

There’s a good chance the precipitation will be avoided for Friday and Saturday’s practice and qualifying sessions. While there is a 55%+ chance of rain for Sunday’s main event, the precipitation is expected to take place in the morning and potential clear by the time the race starts.

Below we’ll take a look at the details for the projected weather for the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend in Zandvoort, Netherlands, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always with the weather, forecasts are all tentative.

Friday, August 25th

Hi 72°, Low 58°: Partly cloudy, winds at 13 mph, and 25% chance of rain.

6:30 a.m. ET: Practice 1

10:00 a.m. ET: Practice 2

Saturday, August 26th

Hi 67°, Low 59°: Partly sunny with 10 mph winds and 5% chance of rain.

5:30 a.m. ET: Practice 3

9:00 a.m. ET: Qualifying

Sunday, August 27th

Hi 68°, Low 61°: Potential morning showers at 57% giving way to partly sunny afternoon skies.

9:00 a.m. ET: Dutch Grand Prix (72 laps, 190.5 miles)